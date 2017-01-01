Power outages across western Mass. with the icy weather

Power outages are starting to pop up in western Mass. as the rain freezes onto tree branches weighing them down and sometimes causing them to snap.

As of about 2:40 p.m. the Eversource Outage Map was showing several small power outages including in Huntington, Buckland, Amherst, Colrain, Chester, West Springfield, and Springfield.

In Northampton, currently 54 National Grid customers are without power as well, according to their outage map.

A Spokesperson for National Grid said a crew is working to restore power for residents in Northampton and power is expected to be back on by 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Eversource representative, Deborah Beauchamp, told Western Mass News that it's the winter weather causing the outages to occur.

"...The temperatures are so cold, that the ice is building up on trees and limbs and (they're) falling from the extra added weight, from the ice buildup or the weight of that extra ice is causing the tree branches to lean onto wires," Beauchamp explained.

Crews are out working to restore the power as quickly and as safely as possible, Eversource says.

" As soon as our restoration crews restore outage, they will move to the next one. Our goal is to always be there when our customers need to us," Beauchamp noted.

Western Mass News asked if they would be prepared for more outages as the night nears, and we're told "absolutely."

We'll continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom. Stay with Western Mass News starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for all the latest details.