Metro Detroit woman searching for stolen urn containing father's ashes

A metro Detroit woman is desperate to track down an urn containing the ashes of her father. It was stolen from her vehicle outside a Tim Horton's location in Garden City on Dec. 20.

Scroll for more content...

Penny Ajabali, of Inkster, says she was parked outside of Tim Horton's when a Christmas Grinch broke into her vehicle and began taking things.

"My window was smashed, my purse was gone and my coat was gone," Ajabali said.

The purse contained the urn, which she carried everywhere.

"She takes it with her everywhere, if she comes home she takes it out of her purse," said William Henry, her brother. "She puts it on her nighttime stand and dad is always with her."

Ajabali says she filed a police report, but this Christmas, all she wants is to get her father's urn returned.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Garden City Police Department.