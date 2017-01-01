Junichiro Koizumi Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Junichiro Koizumi, former Japanese prime minister and president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Personal: Birth date: January 8, 1942

Birth place: Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan

Birth name: Junichiro Koizumi

Father: Junya Samejima, member of the House of Representatives and director general of the Japan Defense Agency. (He adopted his wife's family name of Koizumi when they wed.)

Mother: Yoshi Koizumi

Marriage: Kayoko Miyamoto (1978-1982, divorced)

Children: Sons: Kotaro Koizumi, Shinjiro Koizumi, Yoshinaga Miyamoto

Education: Keio University, Economics, 1967; attended the London School of Economics.

Other Facts: Koizumi's ex-wife, Kayoko Miyamoto, was six months pregnant with youngest son, Yoshinaga, when the couple divorced.

Junichiro Koizumi, as well as his grandfather Matajiro Koizumi, father Junya Koizumi and son Shinjiro Koizumi all served in Japan's lower house of the Diet, or the House of Representatives.

Is a fan of Elvis Presley and also shares Elvis' birthday of January 8.

Has released a charity CD featuring 25 selected Elvis songs, "Junichiro Koizumi Presents My Favorite Elvis Songs."

Timeline: 1969 - Unsuccessfully runs to fill the House of Representatives seat vacated when his father, Junya Koizumi, dies.

1970-1972 - Secretary to Takeo Fukuda, member of the House of Representatives at the time, and later, prime minister of Japan.

1972 - Is elected to the House of Representatives.

1980 - Chairman of the Finance Committee of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

1983 - Deputy Secretary General of the LDP.

1987 - Chief Deputy Chairman of the Diet Affairs Committee, LDP.

1988 - Is named minister of health and welfare under Prime Minister Noboru Takeshita.

1989 - Is named minister of health and welfare under Prime Minister Sosuke Uno.

1991 - Chief Deputy Secretary General of the LDP.

1992 - Minister of Posts and Telecommunications under Prime Minister Miyazawa. Resigns this position when the new administration comes to power.

1995 - Unsuccessful run for president of LDP.

1996 and 1997 - Is appointed Minister of Health and Welfare in both Prime Minister Hashimoto's cabinets.

1998 - Unsuccessful run for president of LDP.

April 24, 2001 - Is elected president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), defeating incumbent Ryutaro Hashimoto.

April 26, 2001 - Is named Japan's 86th prime minister.

September 20, 2003 - Is re-elected as president of the LDP.

November 19, 2003 - Is re-elected as prime minister of Japan.

September 21, 2005 - Is re-elected as prime minister.

June 30, 2006 - During a visit to the United States, Koizumi takes a private tour of Graceland with US President George W. Bush, Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley.

September 26, 2006 - Steps down as prime minister and returns to the House of Representatives.

September 25, 2008 - Announces that he will not run for re-election in 2009 and that he is retiring from politics.

August 2009 - Shinjiro Koizumi wins the House of Representatives seat formerly held by his father, Junichiro Koizumi.

December 12, 2009 - The film "Mega Monster Battle: Ultra Galaxy Legends The Movie" is released. The character Ultraman King is voiced by Junichiro Koizumi.

November 2013 - Speaks out against Japan's nuclear energy program amidst debate following the 2011 Fukushima disaster and current Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's policy to restart the country's idle reactors.

January 2014 - Endorses former Japanese Prime Minister Morihiro Hosokawa for Tokyo Governor.

May 7, 2014 - Is a co-founder of the Japan Assembly for Nuclear Free Renewable Energy, a council against nuclear energy.