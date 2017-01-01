CHP Officer Killed, Second Officer Injured In Horrific Highway 880 Crash

HAYWARD (CBS SF) -- A California Highway Patrol officer was killed and a second injured late Sunday night when a driver slammed into their SUV as it was parked on the side of Highway 880 near Hayward, authorities said.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital with major injuries.

CHP Officer Hannah Walcott said officers responded shortly before midnight to reports of a collision in the southbound lanes I-880 just north of Highway 92 involving a red Chrysler 300 and a CHP patrol vehicle.

https://twitter.com/SCCoSheriff/status/945331051152293888

The Chrysler 300 slammed into the rear of the SUV, leaving the CHP vehicle a crumpled pile of metal. All three victims suffered injuries and were rushed by ambulances to local hospitals.

https://twitter.com/PittsburgPD/status/945326088271544320

The CHP confirmed Monday morning that an officer had died of his injuries. His identity was not being released. Additional details were expected to be released at a 10 a.m. news conference.

Walcott said the second officer suffered minor injuries.

Investigators said it was also not immediately known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

https://twitter.com/MilpitasPD/status/945335880927076352

As of around 8 a.m., all southbound lanes were closed and traffic was being diverted onto A Street.