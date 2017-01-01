All her daughter wanted was used VHS movies, but Secret Santa showed up with a lot more

Matthew Bowen planned to do a Secret Santa for some of the tenants living in the apartments he owns.

He taped a note to Karla Packard's door and asked her to list the wants and needs of her two children.

A few days later, Karla responded and asked for used flannel bed sheets, thrift store blankets and 50 cent VHS tapes from Deseret Industries.

Matthew was humbled by Karla's response and says her living conditions match the humility of her requests. She works 60+ hours a week on less than four hours of sleep every night. She repeats this weekly routine to provide and care for her special needs children.

Matthew says with an opportunity to make lavish requests, she did the opposite and truly embodies the spirit of

Christmas.

Secret Santa decided to help Karla out this Christmas and sent his elves to her home with a special gift.