Woman's home in Creston burns down, pets killed after someone shoots flare through window

A Wayne County woman is homeless and her two dogs and cats are dead after an unknown person fired a flare through a w...

Posted: Dec. 22, 2017 2:06 PM
Updated: Dec. 23, 2017 3:06 PM

A Wayne County woman is homeless and her two dogs and cats are dead after an unknown person fired a flare through a window, igniting a fire that consumed her house.

The State Fire Marshal's office has issued a $5,000 reward and is assisting the Creston Police Department and the Canaan Township Fire Department with the investigation.

The fire happened at 101 Onion Street in Creston Village around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 20.

Misty Drown, 44, said she was laying in bed in a second-floor bedroom Wednesday night when she heard glass break and her dogs started growling.

A security camera on a nearby business captured footage of someone shooting a flare gun from a car and into a living room window.

Drown was able to escape by climbing out a second story window onto a first-floor roof. She was rescued by her neighbor, who is a police officer.

Drown's two pet pit bulls and two cats died in the fire. She was unharmed.

Police don't have any suspects.

