A popular teacher facing major health issues is surprised by Secret Santa

Posted: Dec. 22, 2017 2:06 PM
Updated: Dec. 23, 2017 3:39 PM

Earlier this year, Mo Haws woke up to a pop in his back. The 37-year-old was flown by medical helicopter to Utah where he had to undergo immediate surgery. A few days later, doctors determined Mo had a condition called Cauda Eqina Syndrome and he was paralyzed from the waist down.

Mo teaches 6th-8th grade history at White Pine Charter School in Idaho Falls. He is now walking with a cane but spends most of his days in his wheelchair.

When Secret Santa heard about Mo's challenges, he asked the Secret Santa elves to go surprise him.

