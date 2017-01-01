'Metallica' lead singer spreads holiday cheer at Vail Fire Department

The co-founder and lead singer of the heavy metal rock band Metallica visited the Vail Fire Department and he had the holiday spirit to share with the firefighters.

James Hetfield delivered Starbucks gift cards to them courtesy of the All Within My Hands Foundation.

The Metallica All Within My Hands Foundation is "dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger and other critical local services," the charitable organization's website says.

Hetfield lives in Vail. It's his wife's hometown.

And in case you're wondering if you recognize someone else in the photo, Lt. Ryan Sutter is standing to the left of Hetfield in the photo. He was the "winner" chosen by Trista Rehn on the television show The Bachelorette. Sutter, a Vail firefighter, and Rehn were married in a televised wedding on December 6, 2003.