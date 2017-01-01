Parent raises concerns about question on 14-year-old son's biology assignment

This story has content that may not be for all ages. And that's what a parent thought when she saw one of the questions from a biology worksheet her 14-year-old son had at his school, Brookside High School in Sheffield.

She says it dealt with some subjects which she felt were too adult for a high school freshman.

She brought the question to the school's attention and says she has received mixed reviews from other people in the community.

Here was the question: "Suzy was assaulted in an alley and is a victim of rape... The police collected a sample of sperm that was left at the crime scene and now four suspects are in custody. Which of the suspects raped Suzy?"

In a statement, school superintendent Michael Cook told FOX 8 News that he is passing along the mother's concerns to the school principal for investigation:

"It does look like the teacher is working on a genetics/alleles lesson and I understand the intent of the question. Further, I do understand the concern of the parent and therefore our high school principal is going to look into it when the staff returns from winter break. I do anticipate the teacher being able to measure the knowledge acquisition of alleles and genetics with a different question in the future."