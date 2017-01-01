Third organ found at wastewater treatment plant raises health hazard concerns

Some people may have concerns about possible health hazards now that a third organ has been found at a wastewater treatment plant.

The medical examiner has not yet determined if the organs found are human or if they came from an animal, perhaps a deer.

We're told the facilities where water is treated for consumption and where sewage water is treated for disposal into lakes and rivers are completely separate.

The organs were found at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Water Resource Recovery Facility where wastewater (sewage) is treated.

We're told the organs being in the wastewater have not posed any problem to the processes in place to treat that wastewater.

Amanda Abukhader, spokesperson for the Great Lakes Water Authority, released the following statement to 7 Action News:

The Wastewater Treatment Plant is a sewage treatment facility that receives the wastewater (sewage) from homes, businesses, industries and run off storm water through the sewer system. Wastewater is treated at this facility to meet federal and state environmental quality regulations before it can be discharged to the river.

The screening mechanism was working as intended, filtering out the large objects before the wastewater went into the treatment process. The facility's treatment processes meets all federal and state regulations, and we always return water back to the environment cleaner than when we received it.

The wastewater treatment process is completely separate from the drinking water process, conducted in separate facilities located at different sites, and are unrelated. No treated water from the wastewater plant enters into the drinking water facilities.