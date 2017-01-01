Young Phoenix man gets to ride in Rose Parade after receiving tissue donation

Tissue donation saved his arm after a terrible crash, and now a young man from the Valley gets to celebrate that gift in a big way.

Scroll for more content...

Dylan Harvey has been selected to ride in the Rose Parade next month in Pasadena as part of the 'Donate Life' float. This is especially meaningful to him, because just two years ago he was recovering from a serious motorcycle crash.

Harvey was riding his motorcycle to school when he collided with another car. Even though he was wearing a helmet and full gear, Harvey was severely injured. He broke his right leg, had internal injuries, but the worst was his left arm.

Dylan's doctors said the nerve damage in his arm was too severe and they would likely have to amputate it.

Dylan's mom, Donna Harvey, was determined to find another option.

"We're not going to accept this, we're going to seek out and find another way," says Donna.

Donna searched until she found a specialist who could repair Dylan's arm. The Harveys met Dr. David Adelson several months after the accident, and after the initial visit Harvey was in surgery within weeks.

Dr. Adelson performed a nerve graft surgery to repair Dylan's arm, and within about seven months Dylan had full movement.

Now, over two year later, Dylan gets to ride on the 2018 Donate Life Rose Parade float in Pasadena next month.

"Everyone that is on the float is there due to a donor – either they've given something or received something from somebody else," says Dylan.

Dylan says he's excited to ride on a float that has so much meaning, especially to him