A sporty take on The Night before Christmas

It has been an incredible year in sport. Tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal rolled back the years with astonishing comebacks, a pregnant Serena Williams created history at the Australian Open, while Sergio Garcia proved that good things come to those who wait as the Spaniard won a first major title with a thrilling Masters win.

On the football pitch, Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo continued to dominate, winning a 12th European Cup to become the first team in 27 years to retain the trophy, and Bibiana Steinhaus shattered the sport's glass ceiling by becoming the Bundesliga's first female referee.

There were more astonishing feats by Lewis Hamilton and Jordan Spieth and the great Usain Bolt bid farewell to athletics, running his final race in August.

So what better way to mark 2017, and to get into the festive spirit, than to watch CNN World Sport presenters give Clement Clarke Moore's well-known Christmas poem "Twas the Night Before Christmas" a sporty twist.

You can watch the video -- while perhaps tucking into some mince pies, Christollen or eggnog (depending on where you are in the world) -- at the top of this page