The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is feeding families in need during winter break.

The food bank's mobile eatery will be making several stops in Tulsa starting on December 21 until January 3.

The nonprofit organization wants to fill the gap for low-income families and students who rely on free or reduced meals when school's not in session. According to the Food Bank, more than 200,000 children live in poverty in Oklahoma.