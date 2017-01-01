Family finishes cross-country trek to raise diabetes awareness

Three months after he crossed the Utah border into Idaho, 11-year-old Noah Barnes has completed his 4300 mile walk across the country, and cemented his place in the record books.

"It was an emotional last day," said Noah's mom, Joanne. "I'm just really proud, and had some emotions."

The Florida family left home late last year on a mission to raise awareness for Type 1 Diabetes. It's a move that came after Noah was diagnosed as a Type 1 last year as well. Type 1 is an autoimmune disease without a cure. He told his parents he wanted to walk across the country to bring awareness to finding a cure.

"People had banners hanging from their homes and businesses welcoming him and congratulating him," Joanne said of his arrival into Blaine, Washington. Blaine was the end point of his 4300 mile walk.

"I think I have done something really helpful for the diabetes community," Noah said.

And that's the real goal. He hoped to educated people on the differences between Type 1 and Type 2 and help find a cure.

Even though they've reached the end of the road, Noah's dad, Robert, isn't finished. He's jumping on a bicycle and biking back East to continue the cause.