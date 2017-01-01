wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

wx_icon Robinson 35°

wx_icon Zionsville 32°

wx_icon Rockville 35°

wx_icon Casey 35°

wx_icon Brazil 35°

wx_icon Marshall 35°

Clear

Metro East man spreading Christmas cheer with generator and string of lights

A man in East Carondelet, Illinois is working to spread Christmas cheer."It's for the holidays. It's for my wi...

Posted: Dec. 21, 2017 12:46 PM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2017 8:59 PM

A man in East Carondelet, Illinois is working to spread Christmas cheer.

Scroll for more content...

"It's for the holidays. It's for my wife. I'm trying to get her the spirit back," said William McClure.

McClure's wife said he's been battling cancer for years and while he's exhausted from treatment, he wasn't going to give up on turning his yard into a holiday spectacle.

His neighbor Michael McIntyre said he gave McClure his decorations to add to his collection.

"This is the meaning of Christmas we're supposed to think about our fellow men and be there for him," said McIntyre.

McClure hopes the lights boost everyone's spirits and for him, it's encouragement to keep fighting.

"I wish everybody a Merry Christmas," said McClure.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It