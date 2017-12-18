Ivanka Trump backs Corker on denial of kickbacks for yes vote on tax bill

Ivanka Trump corroborated Sen. Bob Corker's denial that he changed his vote in favor of the tax bill for a provision that would benefit him financially -- deemed by critics as the "Corker Kickback."

Fox News' Brian Kilmeade cited an interview with Corker, who said Trump, a top White House adviser in addition to being the President's daughter, played a large role in the behind the scenes negotiations of the GOP tax plan.

When asked about her part in getting the senator to flip, Trump said it had nothing to do with a kickback.

"No, absolutely not," Trump responded.

In the largest overhaul of the current US tax system in 30 years and a major political victory for their pary, Republicans passed their tax plan this week through the House and the Senate. But an International Business Times story alleged the Tennessee Republican would personally benefit from a clause that offered a real estate tax break. Corker voted against an earlier version of the bill.

Corker vehemently denied the allegation that he had flipped his vote for personal gain during an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer this week.

Speaking on CNN's "The Situation Room," on Tuesday, the Tennessee Republican said his initial opposition to the bill was motivated by the possibility of a bipartisan package.

"I knew nothing about the provision," Corker told Blitzer. "I've had no involvement. It actually came out of the House."

Trump backed Corker's response and said he "felt that his concerns were adequately addressed."

"He had his concerns," Trump said Thursday. "He felt that his concerns were adequately addressed, and he really believed that tax relief coupled with deregulatory actions will create the growth that will start to erode and ultimately eliminate national debt that has been incurred over the last several decades."