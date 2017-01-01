Man saves choking NYPD officer at Staten Island diner

An NYPD officer is OK after a man stepped in and saved his life when he started to choke at a diner in Staten Island last weekend.

It was all caught on surveillance video as the cop tried to make his way into the bathroom at the Staten Island Diner on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Pointing to the back of his neck, the officer quickly caught the attention of others in the room, including fellow diner Rob Allegre.

"I didn't know what was going on," Allegre said. "He was just hunched over and I knew there was something going on and I asked him if he was alright."

Allegre said he immediately started the Heimlich maneuver.

"I did it three times," Allegre recalled, "and then he ended up started breathing. Yeah, yeah, I was shocked. I just did it. I didn't even think twice. I just got up and helped him and it worked out. It was perfect."

Diner owner Akis Iliopoulos said they were just seconds away from what could have been a different outcome.

"If he would have went to the bathroom, it wouldn't have been a good turnout," Iliopoulos said. "Because we couldn't hear him."

So who's the police officer? A department spokesperson told PIX11 News he wishes to remain anonymous.

Christin Sheahan, who said she's had the Heimlich performed on her in the past, predicts there's a good chance Allegre will be hearing from that unidentified officer very soon.

"Somebody that saves your life, you remember who they are," Sheahan said.