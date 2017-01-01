wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

wx_icon Robinson 34°

wx_icon Zionsville 32°

wx_icon Rockville 35°

wx_icon Casey 35°

wx_icon Brazil 35°

wx_icon Marshall 35°

Clear

Disabled teen attacked on camera by classmates

A hearing-impaired teenager says she was attacked by classmates because of her disability and because of who she is d...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2017 4:56 PM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2017 10:05 AM

A hearing-impaired teenager says she was attacked by classmates because of her disability and because of who she is dating.

Scroll for more content...

Jaqueline Flournoy was attacked at Maynard Jackson High School last month and the incident was recorded on cell phone camera. One student is seen pulling her hair while another does a windmill before striking Flournoy across the face.

"I feel hurt and emotionally embarrassed," said Flournoy. "I don't know why I feel embarrassed but, you know, I feel pain and hurt. Some of the things that they said, they replay in mind."

Flournoy believes she was bullied because she's hearing impaired and she has a white boyfriend.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It