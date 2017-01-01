Disabled teen attacked on camera by classmates

A hearing-impaired teenager says she was attacked by classmates because of her disability and because of who she is dating.

Jaqueline Flournoy was attacked at Maynard Jackson High School last month and the incident was recorded on cell phone camera. One student is seen pulling her hair while another does a windmill before striking Flournoy across the face.

"I feel hurt and emotionally embarrassed," said Flournoy. "I don't know why I feel embarrassed but, you know, I feel pain and hurt. Some of the things that they said, they replay in mind."

Flournoy believes she was bullied because she's hearing impaired and she has a white boyfriend.