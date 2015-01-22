King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, who succeeded his half brother King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz on January 22, 2015.

Scroll for more content...

Personal: Birth date: December 31, 1935

Birth place: Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Father: King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman al Saud

Mother: Hassa bint Ahmed al-Sudairi

Marriages: Wives' names not available publicly, but according to Islamic tradition, he is allowed no more than four at a time.

Children: Exact number is not available publicly. Sons include: Sultan, Mohammed, Abdulaziz, Faisal, Khaled, Turki

Education: Attended the Princes' School

Religion: Wahhabism (a conservative Islamic sect)

Other Facts:

He is one of the "Sudairi Seven," sons of King Abdulaziz who all share the same mother and who have been the most powerful within the House of Saud.

He was the third prince to be named the heir by King Abdullah, who ascended the throne in 2005.

He memorized the Quran by the time he was 10 years old.

Was known as the family disciplinarian and purportedly maintained a royal family "jail" where unruly or errant royal family members were kept.

His son Prince Sultan was a payload specialist on a 1985 Space Shuttle Discovery mission.

Timeline: 1955-1960 and 1963-2011 - Governor of Riyadh.

November 2011 - Becomes the minister of defense after the death of his brother Crown Prince Sultan.

April 11, 2012 - During an official visit to the United States, Prince Salman meets with US President Barack Obama.

June 18, 2012 - Prince Salman's half brother, King Abdullah, names him the crown prince and heir to the Saudi throne.

August 28, 2012 - Crown Prince Salman is left in charge of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the first time while the King is on "special leave."

January 22, 2015 - Officially becomes the new king of Saudi Arabia after the death of King Abdullah.

January 23, 2015 - King Salman affirms by royal decree Crown Prince Muqrin to succeed him as king and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef as second in line to the throne.

January 27, 2015 - US President Obama formally meets with the new King Salman.

February 10, 2015 - Britain's Prince Charles is received by King Salman while on a six-day tour of the Middle East.

April 29, 2015 - King Salman relieves Crown Prince Murqin of his position and appoints Mohammed bin Nayef as the new crown prince and next in line for the throne.

April 20, 2016 - Meets with US President Obama in Riyadh before the Gulf Cooperation Council summit.

June 21, 2017 - Removes his nephew as crown prince and appoints his son, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

November 2017 - Initiates an anti-corruption campaign. At least 17 princes and top officials are arrested, according to a list obtained by CNN and cited by a senior royal court official.