Police investigating possible child sex abuse case at Daphne Elementary School

The Baldwin County Board of Education Superintendent Eddie Tyler has identified the Daphne Elementary School employee who may be under investigation for possible sexual abuse of a student.

Tyler said in a written statement, released Tuesday, December 17, that William Davis, a P.E. teacher, has been been on paid administrative leave since October 20, and has been notified about Tyler's recommendation to fire him.

According to Tyler, Davis will face a termination hearing at an upcoming school board meeting.

Daphne Police has confirmed it is investigating a complaint from parents, and so far, no charges have been filed, and no arrests have been made.

At a school board meeting two weeks ago, a concerned parent tearfully confronted Tyler about the allegations.

The parent asked, "I would like to know... is it true that a number of parents have made complaints in the past, and that there have been several HR investigations involving this teacher, if so why was he not terminated? Is it true that there is an open investigation for child sex abuse, is it true that teachers have been ordered not to comment on this? Is this person going to be allowed to resign? And finally, what actions has the school system implemented to protect our children?"

Tyler responded that night by saying, "I hope that you understand that there are a lot of things dealing with personnel, because of privacy laws, regardless of the individual, can't be discussed, but I do want you to know that I'm aware, and we'll take the appropriate measures, to do the things we need to do to keep the children safe. We have already done some of that," Tyler explained. "Some of the past allegations that you're referring to, I have no knowledge of that, I was not here, so, or a part of that, whatever you're referring to. As far as ordering teachers to be quiet, I don't know if an order has been issued... I think teachers know the professional way to handle themselves, and that is not to talk about students or personnel... I wish I could stand here and answer all of your questions... We are moving forward with doing the things we feel like we need to do."

Tuesday, the Daphne Police Department released the following statement about the investigation:

"The Daphne Police are currently conducting an investigation that was reported to us by a concerned parent. The reported victim is a juvenile. The juvenile and the juvenile's parent have been interviewed. We are not releasing any information at this time due to the facts of the case and the juvenile status involved. There has not been an arrest made in this case. Information will be released in this case when and if possible. If anyone has any information regarding any alleged abuse or criminal activity in any ongoing cases in Daphne or any new information, please contact the Daphne Police Department @ 251-621-9100."

FOX10 News will let you know as soon as any new information about this case is released.