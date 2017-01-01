Alleged burglar now charged with starting downtown fire

Investigators in Mobile said a man who tried to break into a downtown home is now charged with setting a building on fire.

Mobile Police said Michael Daquilla was caught on home surveillance cameras trying to break into a house on Lawrence Street. Investigators said he left empty handed, but not before breaking a window. He was arrested Sunday but not for this crime.

Mobile Fire-Rescue investigators said Daquilla started a fire on Broad Street on December 10. The blaze was set inside an abandoned business. No injuries were reported.

Along with the charges in Mobile, Daquilla is awaiting trial in an arson case in Louisiana. He's accused of starting a fire on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Monroe.