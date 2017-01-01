Last remnants of Georgia Dome demolished Wednesday morning

The Georgia Dome is no longer after crews demolished the remaining remnants of the structure early Wednesday morning.

Crews brought down the remains of Gate B and part of the east wall at around 1 a.m.

Antoinette Wright stood in the rain early Wednesday to say farewell to a stadium she practically called home.

For the Nov. 20 demolition, crews used nearly 5,000 lbs. of explosives on the structure and knocked down about 95 percent of the building. Wednesday's demolition used roughly 300 pounds and drew a much smaller crowd.

The nearby MARTA station was closed just before midnight and Northside Drive was also shut down ahead of the implosion.

It lasted only a few seconds but for the fans who watched it, it was a moment they soon won't forget.