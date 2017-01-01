wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

wx_icon Robinson 34°

wx_icon Zionsville 32°

wx_icon Rockville 35°

wx_icon Casey 35°

wx_icon Brazil 35°

wx_icon Marshall 35°

Clear

Waterbury church collecting donations for Adopt-A-Family program

The donations are rolling in for a Christmas program at Grace Baptist Church in Waterbury.It's all to support ...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2017 11:08 AM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2017 5:07 PM

The donations are rolling in for a Christmas program at Grace Baptist Church in Waterbury.

Scroll for more content...

It's all to support the Adopt A Family for Christmas.

The church partnered with Starbucks to make Christmas a reality for 15 families.

That includes gifts for children and their parents.

They will also be holding a luncheon on Saturday for the families.

Other community partners such as the Waterbury Police Department, ShopRite, and local restaurants have joined in to help meet the goal.

The organizers say they're still in need of toys for the children and gift cards for their parents.

They'll be collecting until Thursday.

For more information, click here.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It