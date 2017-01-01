Waterbury church collecting donations for Adopt-A-Family program

The donations are rolling in for a Christmas program at Grace Baptist Church in Waterbury.

Scroll for more content...

It's all to support the Adopt A Family for Christmas.

The church partnered with Starbucks to make Christmas a reality for 15 families.

That includes gifts for children and their parents.

They will also be holding a luncheon on Saturday for the families.

Other community partners such as the Waterbury Police Department, ShopRite, and local restaurants have joined in to help meet the goal.

The organizers say they're still in need of toys for the children and gift cards for their parents.

They'll be collecting until Thursday.

For more information, click here.