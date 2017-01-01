wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

High Point woman charged with assaulting 4 deputies

Posted: Dec. 20, 2017 10:56 AM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2017 4:55 PM

A High Point woman is accused of assaulting four deputies while being arrested.

Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office went to 115 Olivia Drive on Tuesday in reference to property damage. Upon arrival, authorities told Sasha Ann McCollum to leave and she refused.

While attempting to arrest her, she assaulted four deputies. No injuries were reported.

McCollum is charged with four counts of assault on a government official, second-degree trespass, resisting a public officer and injury to real property.

She was taken to the Davidson County Jail on a $30,000 secured bond.

