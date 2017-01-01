Families In Need Pickup Toys At Life Source For The Holidays

Thanks to the Toys for Tots partnership with Life Source Food Bank in Fayetteville, 1,200 children throughout Washington County will receive Christmas gifts this year.

"My husband only works part-time and we just didn't know how we were going to make it this year you know," one mom told 5NEWS.

Volunteers set up tables in one of the rooms to create makeshift store aisles. Piles of toys were stacked and labeled by age so parents could pick out the prefect present for their kids.

"Low income or poverty is not choosy. It can attack anyone and you know we all are one paycheck away from needing help," said Jimmie Conduff, Life Source executive director.

Although donation drop-offs have wrapped up at stores and local businesses, you can still participate by dropping toys off at Life Source Food Bank in Fayetteville.