GOP Rep. Sean Duffy: I have read 'wide swaths' of the tax bill

The House of Representatives will vote Wednesday for a second time in two days to pass the final version of the GOP's tax plan, but not all House members have read it in its entirety.

When asked by CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day" if he had read the full bill, Wisconsin Republican Rep. Sean Duffy said he had read "wide swaths on some and summaries on others."

"I've read -- I can't say every word," Duffy said about whether he had read all of the bill.

The House initially voted and passed the legislation on Tuesday, but because of a specific Senate procedure known as the Byrd rule, it went through a review before being voted on by the Senate. After it was reviewed in the Senate, the Senate parliamentarian ruled changes would have to be made in order to abide by the procedure.

The Senate approved the final plan overnight on Wednesday, and the House's revote is expected to pass around noon Wednesday. The passage of the legislation that would overhaul the current tax system is considered as a major Republican victory for President Donald Trump's first year in office, following the failure to repeal and replace Obamacare earlier in the year.

Duffy explained that because of the complex nature of the subject matter in the bill, he read the summaries to ensure his understanding.

"There's parts of the bill that I can read and understand," Duffy said. "Tax code is very, very complicated. As we are dealing with international companies. On some of those more complicated parts I read summaries so I make sure I understand it. Unless you're a tax expert, some of it gets to be very deep. That's why I've chosen to deal with the legislation as I have."