Gallup: Hillary Clinton's favorability rating hits new low

More than a year after the 2016 presidential election, former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's favorability rating has dropped to a new low, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday.

The poll showed 36% of respondents rated Clinton favorably compared to 61% who rated her unfavorably, which is a new high for that measure. Gallup said this beat out her previous low of 38% at the outset of the general election last year and in 1992 when she was not yet a household name.

Gallup's poll marked a five-point drop in the former secretary of state's favorability rating since June, when a poll of national adults showed 41% rated her favorably. Clinton's favorable rating reached a high-point in Gallup polling late into her husband's presidency and around her tenure as secretary of state.

Former President Bill Clinton also saw his public image worsen in the same poll: 45% of respondents rated him favorably compared to 52% who saw him unfavorably. Gallup said this was the lowest level for him since shortly after the end of his presidency, when a March 2001 poll showed only 39% of respondents viewed him favorably.

The former President has drawn renewed controversy in light of the nationwide discussion about sexual harassment and assault. New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said in an interview last month that if Clinton's affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky had happened today, it would be appropriate for him to resign.

The Gallup poll comes as President Donald Trump continues to receive low marks in public opinion surveys compared to his modern predecessors at this point in their presidencies. A CNN poll released Tuesday placed Trump's approval rating at 35%, the worst rating the President has received in CNN polling.

Almost a full year into Trump's presidency, Gallup found his favorability rating was higher than his former Democratic opponent, with 41% of respondents in a December poll rating Trump favorably compared to his 56% seeing him unfavorably.

Gallup's polling results were based on interviews with 1,049 adults from December 4-11, 2017, with a margin of error -4% points.