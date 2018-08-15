Choosing a place to call home is a decision families make together. We are here to help you select the right health care center to meet your needs. Whether you are recovering from surgery, injury or illness, or choosing a long term care center for an extended residential stay, at Exceptional Living Center of Brazil we have the knowledge and expertise to meet complex medical needs. Through our campus of care, assisted living is also available at Towne Park Assisted Living of Brazil.



We specialize in rehabilitation services to improve the speed and scope of recovery following injury and do so in a private and dignified manner. Our goal is to help restore maximum abilities for individuals recovering from medical injuries with a patient-centered, cost-effective manner. Exceptional Living Center of Brazil is a not-for-profit center.



We invite you to visit us today at Exceptional Living Center of Brazil.