Bethesda Gardens

1450 E. Crossing Blvd. Terre Haute IN 47802
(812) 298-8209
https://www.bethesdagardensin.com/

Experience Inspired Service at Bethesda Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care

At Bethesda Gardens, we understand a new phase of life can be daunting. But our vibrant, engaging community makes the transition seamless—and fun. Our devoted team is committed to you and your family, offering around-the-clock care in a comfortable, intimate atmosphere that engages, enriches, and inspires wellness in south Terra Haute, Indiana.

We are a faith-based assisted living community backed by the quality resources of our parent company, Bethesda Senior Living. Everyone here embraces the mission of selfless service for the social, spiritual and physical health of our residents. Get personalized care and live your best life in a secure environment with enriching activities. We’ll ensure that your next chapter is comfortable, active and, most of all, enjoyable.

We are here to serve.

Terre Haute
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Clinton, Indiana water project

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Vincennes school has a new look

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

Clinton water project begins Monday

Paving projects continue in Clinton

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance