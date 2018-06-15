Westminster Village

Maintenance-Free Independent Living



Whether you prefer a freestanding villa or a roomy private-apartment, you’ll find maintenance-free options that fit the way you want to live.

Westminster Athletic Club

It’s not your ordinary fitness center. See all the exercise equipment, classes and wellness programming our athletic club has to offer.

Short-Term Rehabilitative Care



Get on the road to recovery following an illness, injury or surgery. Trust your care, or your loved one’s, to our five-star Medicare-certified rehab program.