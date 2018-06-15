Clear

Westminster Village

1120 E. Davis Drive Terre Haute IN 47802
(812) 242-4600
https://westminstervillagein.com/

Westminster Village offers you a delightfully maintenance-free senior lifestyle, with access to nearly unlimited social opportunities to enhance your total well-being. Enjoy retirement living in Terre Haute, Indiana, with all the freedom and independence you enjoy now. And in the future, rest easy knowing, although it’s nothing like a nursing home, this Life Plan Community does offer the confidence of affordable, on-site care…available if and when you need it.

Maintenance-Free Independent Living

Whether you prefer a freestanding villa or a roomy private-apartment, you’ll find maintenance-free options that fit the way you want to live.

Westminster Athletic Club

It’s not your ordinary fitness center. See all the exercise equipment, classes and wellness programming our athletic club has to offer.

Short-Term Rehabilitative Care

Get on the road to recovery following an illness, injury or surgery. Trust your care, or your loved one’s, to our five-star Medicare-certified rehab program.

