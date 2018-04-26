Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Fish and Game Forecast
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Fish and Game Forecast
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
Mother's Day Giveaway
Terre Haute
Clear
49°
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 49°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
45°
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Zionsville
Clear
45°
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
49°
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 49°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
51°
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
49°
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 49°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
49°
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 49°
More Weather
Colder This Weekend.
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Mushroom hunter finds skeletal remains in Putnam County
Linton man dies after crashing motorcycle into a cow
No serious injuries reported after Vigo County school bus rear-ended
Kentucky man's video goes viral after he uses Walmart intercom to ask for help
Paris, Ill. police respond to reports of active shooter at hospital, school placed on lockdown
UPDATE: Suspected credit card thief caught
Sullivan superintendent defends "pro-gun" protest being asked to move off school grounds
THPD enforce dance permit ordinance
New drive-in movie theater one step closer to reality
Two hurt in Putnam County crash
Latest Video
TH South girls tennis beats TH North
North Daviess baseball beats Loogootee
West Vigo baseball wins at Vincennes Lincoln
THN wins Softball Glove Trophy for second year in a row
Thursday Late Forecast
Local camp sites
Online grocery program
Regional Hospital rankings
New K9 officer ready for action in Clinton
District 43 Election forum
In Case You Missed It
K9 Ivan puts paw on the Bible in official Clinton PD ceremony
THPD enforce dance permit ordinance
Gun sanctuary not discussed at city meeting
Arming teachers discussed at Students 4 Change forum
Residents encouraged to participate in Vermillion County Cleanup Days
Educators learn how to better protect students
Actress Jenna Fischer encourages students during Indiana visit
VP Mike Pence to attend tax event in Indianapolis next week
Communities can apply for grants for railroad crossing projects
Holocaust survivor speaks about genocide in Syria